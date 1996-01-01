St. Clair Software
Default Folder X
Description
 

Make your Open and
Save dialogs work as
quickly as you do

 

Copy and Move files in file dialogs

Supports tabbed Finder windows

Now in your Finder toolbars too
 
 
Work Effortlessly

Default Folder X enhances the Open and Save dialogs in all of your applications so you can…
Go faster: Quickly navigate through folders with hierarchical menus that expand as you mouse over them. Do it all: Preview, tag, rename, compress, delete or add comments to files in any Open or Save dialog. Just click: Need to save a file in a folder you have open in the Finder? Just click on the Finder window!
 
 
Time Saving Features

Directory Assistant

Access your recent, favorite, and open folders from DFX's toolbar. Hierarchical pop-up menus let you quickly navigate through folders to get to your files.

Real Time Saving

If you're constantly saving things inside the same folder, DFX can remember that folder for you. Or you can set it as the default folder for an application so you're in the right folder from the start.

Finder Management

DFX lets you open up or save to any Finder window with a single click. It also lets you get info on, duplicate, rename, and delete existing files, putting the Finder's power in every Open and Save dialog.

Instant Recall

To help you quickly return to folders and files you've used recently, DFX remembers them for you. It even re-selects the last file you opened. With DFX, you'll never forget where you put something.

At Your Fingertips

Get places fast by using keyboard shortcuts for your favorite folders. Or jump to recent folders and open Finder windows with a keystroke. DFX's shortcuts are completely configurable.

Spotlight on the Spot

Tag your files or edit your Spotlight comments from within any Open or Save dialog. Don't remember what tags you used before? DFX shows you all of your recently used tags - just drag and drop.
 
Tutorial

Get a free, in-depth Default Folder X 5 tutorial in the ScreenCastsOnline app for iPhone, iPad and Apple TV.

In the ScreenCastsOnline app, go to the "Recent ScreenCastsOnline Video Tutorials" section, then drag to the left to scroll.
The Default Folder X video is the next-to-last one.

Click to get it from the App Store
 
Screenshots
Default Folder X's toolbar menus give you quick access to your files and folders. Click on a Finder window to go to it in a file dialog. Right-click on a tabbed Finder window to choose which tab you want.
Panels below the file dialog let you preview, change info, tag, comment and change permissions. Add Default Folder X's menu to your Finder toolbars to quickly access files and folders there too.
General preferences. Add favorite and default folders so you can get to them quickly.
Customizable hierarchical menus let you navigate fast. Finder-click, automatic re-selection of the last file you used and more.
Use keyboard shortcuts for any of Default Folder X's features. Integrate with the Finder and Terminal, or turn Default Folder X off for particular applications.
Try Default Folder X Free for 30 Days
 
Download
Try it for FREE for 30 days

Download Version 5.1.5 
For macOS 10.10 - 10.12 

Older Version 4.7.4 
For macOS 10.6 - 10.10 

Purchase
Buy Default Folder X Now
Single-user license: $34.95/each
2+ licenses: $29.95/each
More Information
About Default Folder X
What's New
Upgrades
FAQ
User Manual
Beta Testing
Updates
Follow us on twitter
Reviews and Comments
As a long-term Mac user, i have installed demo software beyond count. Yours is one of the few that I've seen the worth in investing in.
- Daniel Kennish
It's one of those programs that I wonder how I lived without for so long. Before I was constantly clicking through directories every time I wanted to open, save or attach a file. Now I do almost everything in just a few clicks.
- Ethan Annis
System Requirements
macOS 10.10 through 10.12
