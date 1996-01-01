|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Make your Open and
Save dialogs work as
quickly as you do
|
|
|
Copy and Move files in file dialogs
Supports tabbed Finder windows
Now in your Finder toolbars too
|
|
Work Effortlessly
Default Folder X enhances the Open and Save dialogs in all of your applications so you can…
|
|
|
|Go faster: Quickly navigate through folders with hierarchical menus that expand as you mouse over them.
|Do it all: Preview, tag, rename, compress, delete or add comments to files in any Open or Save dialog.
|Just click: Need to save a file in a folder you have open in the Finder? Just click on the Finder window!
|
|
Try Default Folder X Free for 30 Days
|
|
|