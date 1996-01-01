Make your Open and

Save dialogs work as

quickly as you do Copy and Move files in file dialogs Supports tabbed Finder windows Now in your Finder toolbars too Work Effortlessly Default Folder X enhances the Open and Save dialogs in all of your applications so you can… Go faster: Quickly navigate through folders with hierarchical menus that expand as you mouse over them. Do it all: Preview, tag, rename, compress, delete or add comments to files in any Open or Save dialog. Just click: Need to save a file in a folder you have open in the Finder? Just click on the Finder window! Time Saving Features Directory Assistant Access your recent, favorite, and open folders from DFX's toolbar. Hierarchical pop-up menus let you quickly navigate through folders to get to your files. Real Time Saving If you're constantly saving things inside the same folder, DFX can remember that folder for you. Or you can set it as the default folder for an application so you're in the right folder from the start. Finder Management DFX lets you open up or save to any Finder window with a single click. It also lets you get info on, duplicate, rename, and delete existing files, putting the Finder's power in every Open and Save dialog. Instant Recall To help you quickly return to folders and files you've used recently, DFX remembers them for you. It even re-selects the last file you opened. With DFX, you'll never forget where you put something. At Your Fingertips Get places fast by using keyboard shortcuts for your favorite folders. Or jump to recent folders and open Finder windows with a keystroke. DFX's shortcuts are completely configurable. Spotlight on the Spot Tag your files or edit your Spotlight comments from within any Open or Save dialog. Don't remember what tags you used before? DFX shows you all of your recently used tags - just drag and drop. Tutorial Get a free, in-depth Default Folder X 5 tutorial in the ScreenCastsOnline app for iPhone, iPad and Apple TV. In the ScreenCastsOnline app, go to the "Recent ScreenCastsOnline Video Tutorials" section, then drag to the left to scroll.

The Default Folder X video is the next-to-last one. Click to get it from the App Store Screenshots Try Default Folder X Free for 30 Days